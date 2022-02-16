Letter: Remembering a more principled influencer

We live in a world driven by the media — in particular, social media, that which finds its home and nourishment on the internet.

Central to social media is the preoccupation with celebrities and so-called influencers, people whose fame and fortune are held up as examples of successful members of society.

Sadly, most such celebrities and influencers see success being measured by the accumulation of financial and material wealth. Thereby millions of people come to worship and wish to emulate such “successful” people.

The consequences are all too often failure, broken lives, and the exploitation of other people and of the precious resources which sustain life.

On Jan. 22, a different kind of celebrity, or influencer, died. A person who had millions of admirers and devotees; a person who since his teens was motivated to serve the welfare of all beings and to foster peace and compassion in the world. He was 95 when he died.

That person was Thich Nhat Hahn, the Vietnamese Zen Buddhist Teacher (Thay) who witnessed the atrocities of the Vietnam War and was forced to live in exile for much of his life; who stood with the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. in actively opposing the Vietnam War, and through what he termed Engaged Buddhism, empowered others to meet violence, social injustice and degradation of our biosphere with compassion and wisdom by adherence to the "principle of interbeing" — all of life’s manifestations are inseparably connected.

The challenge of Engaged Buddhism is to foster this interbeing. Thay cultivated what is called mindfulness meditation, a practice of meditation that is available to anyone and has no dogmatic or doctrinal stipulations.

It is a practice to minimize an individual's reactiveness in human relations and to foster healthy communities and the human connection with the biosphere so critical to sustaining all of life.

As a celebrity, Thay’s success was never measured in monetary or material wealth. Thay’s success was measured in the degree to which he cultivated healthy human behavior and the commitment of his students to do the same in our lives. We are eternally grateful for the gifts he endowed on the entire human race.

Kirk Ballin, Salem