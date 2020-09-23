Letter: Remove Trump from office

When Trump first took office in 2017, I was hopeful that he would rise to the office. Because Trump’s a billionaire, I thought he would not cater to corporate interests. I was wrong. Trump has catered to the wants of fossil fuel companies. His record on the environment has been abysmal, from withdrawing from the Paris Climate Treaty to allowing companies to poison our air and water.

But perhaps what is most appalling is Trump’s response to the pandemic. With only 4.5% of the world population, the U.S. consistently has 24% of the COVID cases in the world and 22% of the deaths. By any measure, the American response to the coronavirus crisis has been dismal with most of the blame falling on the president.

Trump disbanded the pandemic office in 2018 and was warned about a possible pandemic in 2019 but took no action. During the first months, the president downplayed the virus saying it would go away quickly, which it did not. His Chinese travel ban was insufficient to stop the virus from spreading and his European travel ban came far too late. He undermined the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and withdrew from the WHO (World Health Organization). Trump has disparaged the scientists while listening to quack doctors. He pushed states to open up too early. He belittled people who wore masks so much so that we still have problems with people not wearing masks here in Giles County.