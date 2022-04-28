Letter: Removing guns is a pipe dream

Regarding Mark Schleupner’s letter “Gun violence in U.S. is crazy,” April 25: This letter mentions how there are 400 million guns. The author proposes to ban them by repealing the Second Amendment.

Ain’t gonna happen. Changes to the Constitution are difficult, on purpose. And even if we ban them, how does Schleupner propose to take away 400 million guns?

In the real world, the one in which we actually live, instead of the one we may wish for in our fantasies, we must accept the fact that we cannot take away 400 million guns. And yes, if we tried, then only criminals would have guns, and would slaughter the rest of us.