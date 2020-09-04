 Skip to main content
Letter: Removing Lee monument right thing to do
Letter: Removing Lee monument right thing to do

The board of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke voted unanimously on July 13 to support the Roanoke City Council as it seeks to remove the Robert E. Lee monument from Lee Plaza in downtown Roanoke.

The Seven Principles of Unitarian Universalism call on us to recognize the inherent worth and dignity of every person, and to practice justice, equity and compassion in human relations. As part of this task, we support and involve ourselves in the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing, hard work we all must do to counter structural and institutional racism in our society.

As reported in The Roanoke Times, the Roanoke chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the Lee monument during their state conference held in Roanoke in 1960. This was 95 years after the end of the Civil War and a time in Virginia known as the era of Massive Resistance. Then-Virginia Governor J. Lindsay Almond ordered some public school systems in the state to shut down rather than comply with court orders to integrate and allow both black and white students.

The Lee monument is a holdover from that terrible time in Virginia history. It is a constant reminder to us all, especially people of color, of the cruel legacy of slavery and segregation.

We stand firm in our knowledge that our decision was guided by the most basic tenets of our faith, consistent with the mission and vision of our church, and grounded in our social and racial justice work.

Simply put, removing the Lee monument is the right thing to do, and right path forward for our community.

DAVID C. PERRY

PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF ROANOKE

