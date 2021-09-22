Letter: Removing pictures strips Roanoke of its heritage

Removing the past mayors' pictures from the walls of Roanoke city hall is the most blatant racist action yet by the completely biased and incompetent Roanoke government. It is stripping the city of its heritage plain and simple just because those who worked so hard to build it had white skin.

The city manager, council and the mayor are all completely vested in the racial divide in the city for their offices and their power. I am beginning my own action to call for the removal of City Manager Bob Cowell immediately and remove all of council and the mayor at the next elections. I call this action "Dump The Chumps." They are all squandering our hard earned tax dollars in worthless ways never before imaginable while crime and shootings skyrocket. I guess they are trying to become another Chicago or Detroit.