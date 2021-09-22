 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Removing pictures strips Roanoke of its heritage
0 comments

Letter: Removing pictures strips Roanoke of its heritage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Removing the past mayors' pictures from the walls of Roanoke city hall is the most blatant racist action yet by the completely biased and incompetent Roanoke government. It is stripping the city of its heritage plain and simple just because those who worked so hard to build it had white skin.

The city manager, council and the mayor are all completely vested in the racial divide in the city for their offices and their power. I am beginning my own action to call for the removal of City Manager Bob Cowell immediately and remove all of council and the mayor at the next elections. I call this action "Dump The Chumps." They are all squandering our hard earned tax dollars in worthless ways never before imaginable while crime and shootings skyrocket. I guess they are trying to become another Chicago or Detroit.

Stuart Boblett, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Less talk, more truth

This would be a more truthful world, if people in power resisted their uncontrollable urge to talk! Notice how presidential spokesperson, Jen …

Letters

Letter: Be proud, America

America, be proud of what you have accomplished in Afghanistan. America, we have spent billions of dollars and the lives of our brave military…

Letters

Letter: Description of Joe Biden

I’d like to correct the description of the picture portrayed by the Associated Press of Joe Biden in the Aug. 29 Roanoke Times. Old Joe is sho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert