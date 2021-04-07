Letter: Removing statue doesn't erase history

I was sent Gregg Clemmer's opinion piece on the removal of Robert E. Lee's statue as part of a family group text and felt compelled to write in a response to Clemmer's opinion ("The history you weren't taught," March 13).

I must disagree with Clemmer's arguments as to why Lee's statue should remain standing on state property. Considering the Confederate Battle Flag flew in the Capitol this year, Lee was unfortunately wrong in thinking his surrender was the end of the Confederacy.

There is clearly still a large group of individuals who support the Confederate ideology and will go so far as to attack the Capitol - further than Lee himself ever got.

The guerrilla war that Clemmer claims was avoided did occur with the rise of the KKK and is still happening today as we continue to witness the unjust treatment of BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) - especially the murders of Black individuals at the hands of state actors - and the rise in efforts to remove voter rights/access across this nation.

The South didn't heal from the erection of a statue, and this country is still taking its time binding the wounds that our ancestors left to fester.