 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Removing statue doesn't erase history
0 comments

Letter: Removing statue doesn't erase history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was sent Gregg Clemmer's opinion piece on the removal of Robert E. Lee's statue as part of a family group text and felt compelled to write in a response to Clemmer's opinion ("The history you weren't taught," March 13).

I must disagree with Clemmer's arguments as to why Lee's statue should remain standing on state property. Considering the Confederate Battle Flag flew in the Capitol this year, Lee was unfortunately wrong in thinking his surrender was the end of the Confederacy.

There is clearly still a large group of individuals who support the Confederate ideology and will go so far as to attack the Capitol - further than Lee himself ever got.

The guerrilla war that Clemmer claims was avoided did occur with the rise of the KKK and is still happening today as we continue to witness the unjust treatment of BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) - especially the murders of Black individuals at the hands of state actors - and the rise in efforts to remove voter rights/access across this nation.

The South didn't heal from the erection of a statue, and this country is still taking its time binding the wounds that our ancestors left to fester.

Removing Lee's statue - or any other Confederate statue - doesn't erase history. It simply removes the public idolatry of a symbol of a reprehensible chapter in our history.

Sarah Bunch, Seattle, Wash.

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Fear for our nation

With respect to the Carole Elmore’s letter to the editor March 9 ("GOP defense before God"), God's word tells us we will know a person by thei…

Letters

Letter: Apology for fiasco?

My wife and I had appointments to receive vaccinations at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and arrived as instructed at 1:50 p.m. We found an e…

Letters

Letter: Misinformation

How can Trump expect to put a spin on his misdeeds if he doesn't have a presidential press secretary? Republicans are trying to spread tall ta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert