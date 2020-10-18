Letter: Removing the fog from the mountain

The comments of Dr. Joe R. Blackstock in his recent letter (September 1, 2020) brought back countless memories after having been employed with Roanoke City for approximately 42 years, with 39 years in the City Clerk’s Office.

As Dr. Blackstock called for the return of progressive and visionary thinking that once permeated our communities and made localities envious of Roanoke City, I thought about the Annual State of the City Addresses delivered by the late Mayor Noel C. Taylor, which were delivered to a “standing room only” in the Roanoke City Council Chamber and covered by various media outlets. His speeches were designed to not only inform, but to also inspire greatness. I will always remember the 1984 Address entitled “The Quest for the Best”.

In 1984 the City was set to begin a number of cutting edge initiatives, such as enhance the downtown, create economic development programs, improve neighborhoods, modernize public educational facilities, and upgrade City’s parks, playgrounds, and open spaces. Dr. Taylor’s speech, in the rhythmic tone only a Baptist minister could create, corralled community support of a financing plan that pushed programs and projects forward. His message in making Roanoke “the Best City” of its size in America laid the foundation for the City’s future.