Letter: Renewable energy

U.S. should lead in renewable energy

Many of us take pride in seeing the United States as a world leader for the good of mankind. In some ways, yes, and in other ways, not so much. In addressing the biggest challenge in human history, rapid climate change, we are woefully behind, especially considering our potential.

Every day, more people get it: if we do not transition away from fossil fuels as fast as possible, the consequences will be catastrophic and irreversible.

Some don’t recognize the authority of 98% of the world’s leading scientists, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, thinking climate change is a Chinese hoax.

However, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, China leads the world with 895 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity.

We follow with 292, then Brazil with 150, India with 134, Germany with 132 and Canada with 101.

We have the resources and a workforce looking for jobs. What are we waiting for? It is now or never.

Dan Crawford, Roanoke