Letter: Reopening

Reopening (a Reverse Poem) by Sarah Munoz

We should fully reopen schools.

You will never persuade me that

A staggered plan is the best plan.

The longer this pandemic continues reaffirms

“Covid-caution comes at too high a price.”

You won’t hear me repeating fallacies like,

“Public health and safety is a public effort!”

When all is said and done,

A phased reopening will ruin our economy.

Some people are under the impression that

Schools carry the weight of the world!

(Now Read From Bottom to Top)

SARAH MUNOZ

ROANOKE

