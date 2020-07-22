Letter: Reopening

Reopening (a Reverse Poem) by Sarah Munoz
We should fully reopen schools.
You will never persuade me that
A staggered plan is the best plan.
The longer this pandemic continues reaffirms
“Covid-caution comes at too high a price.”
You won’t hear me repeating fallacies like,
“Public health and safety is a public effort!”
When all is said and done,
A phased reopening will ruin our economy.
Some people are under the impression that
Schools carry the weight of the world!
(Now Read From Bottom to Top)
SARAH MUNOZ
ROANOKE
