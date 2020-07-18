Letter: Reopening

Here is a quote from a letter to the editor on June 10, "We all have our masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper ...The medical system has ventilators, hospital beds, medical equipment and is now positioned to handle 'a flame or an ember.'" Our country is hot as a chili pepper. My son lives in Dallas, Texas. My brothers live in Florida. I am better off because I live in Radford. Countries around the world have done better than we have to contain the virus. We ignored guidelines in reopening. Many people ignore wearing a mask. The article goes on to say "No one really knows, not even the 'experts.'" The experts did caution us.
Our Fourth of July fireworks in Radford were fine but, social distancing was a joke and many people did not have masks. What was our mayor thinking? I am proud of the fact that Virginia has a Democratic governor that has made Virginia look really good compared to a lot of states whose numbers have sky rocketed. Hospital beds in several Texas cities are packed with COVID-19 patients. My son wears his mask when he goes out in public. It seems that many people his age have not gotten the message.
We are not ready to fully reopen. We are not ready to send our children to school. We are not ready. Wives get your husbands to wear a mask. Mothers get your grown children to get with the message. I am a high-risk person. Believe in the science and wear a mask when you are out in public.
FRANK MATHEWS
RADFORD
