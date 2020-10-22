Letter: Replace authoritarian dictatorship with a new democracy

The Trump administration is not a threat to our democracy. Four years ago it was, but we no longer live in that democracy; we live under a growing dictatorship. So let’s not talk about saving our democracy, let’s get real with ourselves and start thinking about how to depose an authoritarian dictatorship and replace that with a new democracy. And consider this; has there ever been an authoritarian autocrat voted out of office and vacated the position peacefully? Trump now will not agree to leave at all if he is defeated in next month’s election.