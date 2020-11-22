 Skip to main content
Letter: Replace birthdays with thoughts
Letter: Replace birthdays with thoughts

I too would like to echo Michael Maher's Nov. 7 letter about your "unthoughtful" removal of the "Thought for the Day" entry. The page I never fail to read is the one which contains the Dear Annie letters. For several years my eyes would shift over to the TFTD to get a small dose of intelligence, and then I would peruse whatever problems Annie was dealing with so tactfully. PLEASE replace the senseless birthday section with the more inspiring thoughts!

P.S. If you have run out of thoughts, permit me to recommend an excellent book of thoughts titled, If Ignorance is Bliss, why aren't there more happy people? with the subtitle....smart quotes for dumb times. This is my go to book to find appropriate thoughts for special occasions.

Thanking you in advance for making this correction!

Arlean Hale Lambert, Blacksburg

 

