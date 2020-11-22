Letter: Replace birthdays with thoughts

I too would like to echo Michael Maher's Nov. 7 letter about your "unthoughtful" removal of the "Thought for the Day" entry. The page I never fail to read is the one which contains the Dear Annie letters. For several years my eyes would shift over to the TFTD to get a small dose of intelligence, and then I would peruse whatever problems Annie was dealing with so tactfully. PLEASE replace the senseless birthday section with the more inspiring thoughts!