Letter: Replacement for Lee statue

According to the October 3 op-ed “Virginia seeks replacement for Lee,” I want to offer a reason as to why this is a mistake. When the Commonwealth of Virginia was ordered to force, by military action against the seceding Southern States, back into the Union, the reply in Virginia was to change their vote against secession to secession. Robert E. Lee, a U.S Army officer, was personally against secession. In good conscience he could not bear arms against fellow Virginians, resigned his commission and accepted a commission in the Confederate States Army. In the war he fought with integrity and all his strength and breath.

Nonetheless, his army was defeated. Many CSA soldiers asked his blessing for a continuing battle against the Union Army in what we would call a guerilla war. He did not bless them but urged them to be “good citizens in your new country.” As President of Washington College, he urged reconciliation between the two warring factions as his hope for the future was Reconciliation.