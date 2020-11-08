Letter: Replacement for Lee statue

According to the October 3 op-ed “Virginia seeks replacement for Lee,” I want to offer a reason as to why this is a mistake. When the Commonwealth of Virginia was ordered to force, by military action against the seceding Southern States, back into the Union, the reply in Virginia was to change their vote against secession to secession. Robert E. Lee, a U.S Army officer, was personally against secession. In good conscience he could not bear arms against fellow Virginians, resigned his commission and accepted a commission in the Confederate States Army. In the war he fought with integrity and all his strength and breath.
Nonetheless, his army was defeated. Many CSA soldiers asked his blessing for a continuing battle against the Union Army in what we would call a guerilla war. He did not bless them but urged them to be “good citizens in your new country.” As President of Washington College, he urged reconciliation between the two warring factions as his hope for the future was Reconciliation.
If it were not for Robert E. Lee, trusted and beloved, there could have commenced fighting for a thousand years, because the effects of the war on the South were horrendous. Only Robert E. Lee could have avoided that consequence of a military invasion of the South which included injury to combatants and citizens alike. We in America owe Robert E. Lee grateful thanks throughout every generation forever that our country was not torn further asunder by continuing guerilla war.
To remove his statue in the U.S. Capitol would be a mistake of colossal proportions based on a complete misunderstanding of the man who saved the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
Gail Tansil Lambert, Roanoke
