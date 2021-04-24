Letter: Represent source accurately or not at all

The letter of William Skaff (“Totalitarianism, then and now,” March 31) is an egregious misappropriation of an article by Molly Ball, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” published in Time magazine on February 4.

Mr. Skaff presents the Time magazine article as support for his claim that the Nazis in the days of the Weimar Republic and Democrats during our 2020 Presidential election used similar tactics “to destroy a constitutional democracy.”

But the Time article does not at all support Mr. Skaff’s claim. It draws a completely different conclusion: that Democrats and Democratic associated businesses and activists joined forces to ensure that the election would be “free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.”

Why was this such a concern for them? Because as the public record has made abundantly clear, former President Trump was bent on overturning the election, even to the point of inciting violence. He was the one threatening our constitutional democracy.

Furthermore, Mr. Skaff flagrantly misquotes the Time article in service to his claim. He says at one point that “Democrat operatives and allied organizations” coordinated “with Antifa and BLM Inc. regarding whether and when to instigate riots.” The article says no such thing.