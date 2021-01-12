 Skip to main content
Letter: Representatives acting like five-year-olds
After reading the article in The Roanoke Times December 20 edition titled "Va. GOP reps not sold on Biden win," this reinforces the fact that not only Trump but Reps. Griffith, Cline and Wittman are acting like five-year-olds. Are they turning the 2020 election results into the new decades long controversy? The Electoral College may be outdated. Any suggestions to tweak the Electoral College would take years to accomplish. I can guarantee you there would still be people who didn't like the results if the Electoral College were tweaked.

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke

 

