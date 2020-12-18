 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republican Party needs to return to who they were
1 comment

Letter: Republican Party needs to return to who they were

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is attempting to subvert our election. He’s attempting a coup to retain power. With no facts or evidence Trump is trying to invalidate 81,000,000 Americans who don’t like him and who voted against him.

You need look no farther than Florida and North Carolina to see how ludicrous Trump's claims of voter fraud are. Although the results in these two battleground states were closer than some of the other battleground states, Trump is not disputing the election results in Florida or North Carolina. Why? Well, because he won those states that’s why. The facts are Trump lost the election and it wasn’t even close. Trump knows he lost the election but he’s disputing the results so he can continue to con his cult following out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

America needs a two-party system, Republicans and Democrats. What America doesn’t need is a Democrat party and the party of Trump. Republicans are more than happy to go along with Trump's alternative reality narrative. Why? Because they cower in fear of his Twitter feed. This includes our very own spineless wonders, Ben Cline (6th Congressional District) and Morgan Griffith (9th Congressional District). The Republican Party needs to return to who they once were: Fiscal and social conservatives who believe that less government and less taxation is what’s best for Americans. For the good of our democracy the people of America deserve no less.

Steve Nettemeyer, Roanoke

 

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What is a fascist?

Regarding Penelope Huggins' letter of Dec. 3, “All enemies, foreign and domestic”, the letter begins by telling of her father’s role in World …

Letters

Letter: Trump departs

Thank God and Greyhound, our Contaminator in Chief will be gone after Jan. 21. Donald Trump is leaving a big mess for the American people to c…

Letters

Letter: Trump disgrace!

Well I knew he wouldn't go quietly but the depths that he has stooped since he lost the elections is a disgrace and puts our country in harm's…

Letters

Letter: 2020 election

Well, well, well... here we are one more time again. First it was dangling chads. Then fake birth certificates. Russian interference was most …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert