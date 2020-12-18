Letter: Republican Party needs to return to who they were

Donald Trump is attempting to subvert our election. He’s attempting a coup to retain power. With no facts or evidence Trump is trying to invalidate 81,000,000 Americans who don’t like him and who voted against him.

You need look no farther than Florida and North Carolina to see how ludicrous Trump's claims of voter fraud are. Although the results in these two battleground states were closer than some of the other battleground states, Trump is not disputing the election results in Florida or North Carolina. Why? Well, because he won those states that’s why. The facts are Trump lost the election and it wasn’t even close. Trump knows he lost the election but he’s disputing the results so he can continue to con his cult following out of hundreds of millions of dollars.