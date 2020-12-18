Letter: Republican Party needs to return to who they were

Donald Trump is attempting to subvert our election. He’s attempting a coup to retain power. With no facts or evidence Trump is trying to invalidate 81,000,000 Americans who don’t like him and who voted against him.
You need look no farther than Florida and North Carolina to see how ludicrous Trump's claims of voter fraud are. Although the results in these two battleground states were closer than some of the other battleground states, Trump is not disputing the election results in Florida or North Carolina. Why? Well, because he won those states that’s why. The facts are Trump lost the election and it wasn’t even close. Trump knows he lost the election but he’s disputing the results so he can continue to con his cult following out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
America needs a two-party system, Republicans and Democrats. What America doesn’t need is a Democrat party and the party of Trump. Republicans are more than happy to go along with Trump's alternative reality narrative. Why? Because they cower in fear of his Twitter feed. This includes our very own spineless wonders, Ben Cline (6th Congressional District) and Morgan Griffith (9th Congressional District). The Republican Party needs to return to who they once were: Fiscal and social conservatives who believe that less government and less taxation is what’s best for Americans. For the good of our democracy the people of America deserve no less.
Steve Nettemeyer, Roanoke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!