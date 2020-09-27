 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans called it "socialism"
Letter: Republicans called it "socialism"

When Social Security was enacted under a Democratic president in 1935, many Republicans vehemently opposed it as "socialism." In that same legislation, state unemployment compensation programs were mandated; again, Republican opponents called that socialism.

A few years before Medicare was enacted in 1965 under a Democratic administration, then-actor Ronald Reagan made a recording in which he warned the nation of the horrors of socialism that would befall us under Medicare. Listen to that scary recording on YouTube; it seems laughable today.

Social Security has become the most popular social program in U.S. history. Unemployment compensation has been a lifesaver for many working families. And millions of Americans who don't have adequate health care wish they could be on Medicare.

Republicans have been quick to label many other programs designed to help working families as "socialism." But they didn't seem nearly as troubled by massive bailouts of big banks and other large corporations, where they effectively socialized the losses, but usually not the profits.

Now Donald Trump and Republicans try to scare us. Supposedly, electing even moderate Democrats like Joe Biden would turn us into a failed socialist country like Venezuela. So, it's worth considering how much better Americans' lives have been as a result of programs that many Republicans have opposed as "socialism."

DAVID J. ROBERTS

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR EMERITUS OF ACCOUNTANCY

DEPAUL UNIVERSITY

CHICAGO, ILL.

