Letter: Republicans don't cry 'voter fraud' when they win

Letter: Republicans don't cry 'voter fraud' when they win

Does anyone else notice how quiet Republicans are about voter fraud when they win? Did Terry McAuliffe concede graciously without a temper tantrum? Don't we all wish some Republicans would just grow up?

Sharon Ellmore, Roanoke

Catch the latest in Opinion

