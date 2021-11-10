Letter: Republicans don't cry 'voter fraud' when they win

Does anyone else notice how quiet Republicans are about voter fraud when they win? Did Terry McAuliffe concede graciously without a temper tantrum? Don't we all wish some Republicans would just grow up?
Sharon Ellmore, Roanoke
