Letter: Republicans have lost their way

Well, the Republican National Committee has gone completely bonkers. They have censured two of their own — Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger — for daring to participate in the panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attack on the capitol, and have baptized that bloody, vicious assault as “legitimate political discourse.” This was too much even for Mitch McConnell, who deemed the attack a “violent insurrection.” This was a temporary crack in the usually solid bloc of the Right.

The Republican Party as a whole is a ship recklessly adrift, rudderless, and at the mercy of a mad captain. Gone are the historical tenets of the party. Fiscal caution? Under Trump, our national debt increased by $7.8 trillion by January 2021. Personal rights? The right in state legislatures it controls has or is moving toward interfering in the most personal areas: the right of a woman to decide how her body functions.

In the wannabe-independent nation of Texas, only the court has prevented application of a law punishing parents who help their transgender children live their real life. Abortions are prohibited after six weeks of pregnancy (possibly even before the mother knows she’s pregnant), and a bounty of $10,000 is offered for any vigilante who reports anyone aiding in an abortion.

Libraries and schools are being mandated in some states to remove any trace of the true history of our nation that relates to race, and any sign of discord that reflects badly on our past. School boards are being attacked and threatened in public meetings. Offending teachers are to be reported. Big Brother is back. Heaven forfend that we show any relic of bad behavior. Our “purity” must be preserved at the cost of truth.

There was a time when Republicans would work with Democrats and reach compromise to further democracy and the will of the people. Honest opposition has become diatribe and dissention. Now, in Congress Republicans form a wall to thwart any advance proposed by Democrats, who stand alone in defense of the Constitution, including free and fair elections.

Dick Bauman, Blacksburg