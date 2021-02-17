Letter: Republicans must clean house

I have called on political leadership in my home area of the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia to ask for the resignation of the 6th District GOP chair.

While I am now a Democrat, due to my medical journey, I still believe in a healthy two-party system.

Lies, hate, bigotry, the inappropriate judgment that has become the modern GOP is suffocating our political process. We need to understand this is the ultimate goal of the current dangerous and deadly movement within the GOP.

I knew a 6th District chair (former 10th) very, very well once upon a time. His name was Jim Rich. Mr. Massoud is no Jim Rich.

For the GOP to heal, find its way again, become a party of reality, it must clean house and that's why I have called for elected officials to request Mr. Massoud’s resignation.

I knew a great GOP Senator from the Commonwealth and Congressman once upon a time as well - both mentors of mine and one a father figure and former boss - in John W. Warner and Frank R. Wolf.

I didn't agree them on every single issue, as I never believed social issues had a place in the party. However, both were men of integrity who understood duty, honor, and country (as President Biden so aptly says).