Letter: Republicans must embrace diversity

As Virginia has fallen under Democrats’ majority and in most rules and approvals of bills the partisan decision is overwhelmingly defeating Republicans, the upcoming election will be a test for both parties and has a rugged path for Republicans in particular.
The partisan ruling is generating the power of one group and enforcing the unilateral decision, and hence, crushes the beliefs of those who are on the other side and embracing different ideologies.
The Republicans are facing a perpendicular hillside in Virginia; it takes a long breath to overcome and retrieve the terrain and rebuild the bridges with the voters.
Criticizing Democrats and revealing the negative impact of their policy are not the tools to subtract Democrat voters and add them to the Republicans.
The pace of Republicans in Virginia’s marathon race does not lead easily to the finish line and win the finisher’s medal unless there is a change in the pace and a strategy of running the high elevations. The high elevations which are considered the areas with high turnout during elections.
The conspicuous existing gap between the voters in the suburbs and the Republicans in Virginia will not allow the latter to pass and arrive to the finish line in the race; attracting diverse ethnicities and blacks and focusing on the areas such as Richmond, Hampton and Northern Virginia could build bridges to transfer votes to the Republicans, and hence, hoist the flag of triumph.
To overcome the obstacles and turn the hills to the flat paths, the Republicans must embrace diversity, and appeal to the voters emotionally which is an important tool to offer comfort and gain their votes.
It is necessary to shift the political attacks and aggressive campaign to logical, emotional and transparent strategy that pause people and turn them toward the Republicans to cast their votes.
The anger and dissatisfaction of people, the violence and riots, and the burning of American flags and properties are warning signs of a broken branch in our tree. The Republicans’ approach and understating of the public, and laying a resolution that aside from political interests would harvest better crops.
Serwan Zangana, Roanoke