Letter: Republicans must embrace diversity

As Virginia has fallen under Democrats’ majority and in most rules and approvals of bills the partisan decision is overwhelmingly defeating Republicans, the upcoming election will be a test for both parties and has a rugged path for Republicans in particular.

The partisan ruling is generating the power of one group and enforcing the unilateral decision, and hence, crushes the beliefs of those who are on the other side and embracing different ideologies.

The Republicans are facing a perpendicular hillside in Virginia; it takes a long breath to overcome and retrieve the terrain and rebuild the bridges with the voters.

Criticizing Democrats and revealing the negative impact of their policy are not the tools to subtract Democrat voters and add them to the Republicans.

The pace of Republicans in Virginia’s marathon race does not lead easily to the finish line and win the finisher’s medal unless there is a change in the pace and a strategy of running the high elevations. The high elevations which are considered the areas with high turnout during elections.