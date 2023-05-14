The 2024 presidential election is taking shape. President Joe Biden has a low approval rating of around 42% but has announced his reelection bid. Even some of his own party members do not want him to run again, but he is still the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination by a mile.

This means we are on a collision course for a 2020 rematch between Biden and Trump, yet it is not what people want. An NBC poll shows 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run again and 60% say Trump should not run again. Why is our election coming down to picking the lesser of the two evils again?

This is because the Republican Party’s platform has revolved around bashing the Democratic Party through harsh rhetoric. The Republican Party needs to push its own actual policies, and moderate policies at that.

Joe Biden appears to be a shoo-in. The Republicans need to choose a candidate for all of America. Our own Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin could get a look as a calculated “outsider,” and he seems to be willing to work across the aisle.

Or maybe even look at Tulsi Gabbard, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaiian representative. She left the Democratic Party last year and is a great moderate candidate that could unite the country. Gabbard leans left socially, but right fiscally. She is pro-choice, supports protecting the environment and supports reasonable gun legislation, but has an isolationist set of beliefs regarding military conflicts and trade restrictions. This would be a great compromise to unite and satisfy both parties.

When the U.S. was founded, many countries copied our political system because they saw it as superior, yet our own Founding Fathers were concerned about the detrimental effect of factions and political parties. We did not heed their warnings, and now we are at a crossroads. Therefore, to save the American political experiment, the Republican Party needs to nominate a moderate candidate who will unite the country and get us out of this repetitive and polar pattern.

Alex Powell, Roanoke