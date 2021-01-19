Letter: Republicans should insist Trump resign

On Aug. 7, 1974, after the details of a break-in at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters and its subsequent cover-up at the direction of then-President Richard M. Nixon became evident, Republican Rep. John Rhodes and Republican Sens. Barry Goldwater and Hugh Scott met with Mr. Nixon to explain that if he did not resign, he would be convicted by the Senate after impeachment and become the first American President so convicted and removed from office. On Aug. 8, 1974, President Nixon resigned from the presidency due to this Watergate scandal.

On Jan. 2, 2021, President Donald J. Trump threatened Georgia state officials to break election laws and 'find him enough votes' to overturn the thrice audited tallies of that state's election. On Jan. 6, 2021 at a rally that he organized, Mr. Trump and his co-conspirators incited his followers to storm the United States Capitol to force Congress to overturn the results of an election that was certified by every state in the union. At least five people died as a result of that action, and our nation's Capitol was defiled by this mob. By definition, the crime of sedition is 'conduct or speech inciting people to overthrow by force or violence the lawful authority of a government.'