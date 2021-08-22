Letter: Rereleasing old material to make more money

Regarding the article, "George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' hits a milestone," (Aug. 4) I believe that the release of this album shows a repeated pattern of rereleasing old material with old outtakes to make more money off a record.

Artists such as Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and The Who have also released similar albums with unreleased outtakes and alternate takes. It seems especially common with artists whose estate has the publishing rights of the artist.

I believe that albums like the 50th Anniversary release of 'All Things Must Pass' shouldn't be released if an artist has and no longer controls their releases, because artists generally pick the best songs to put on an album, and don't use outtakes because they don't fit the standards of an artist or they don't fit in with the rest of the songs on the album.