Letter: Respect for precedent
Letter: Respect for precedent

March 4 is almost as good a candidate for a national holiday as July 4 is, as that date in 1801 marks our nation’s first transition of the presidency between adversaries—John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Though Adams had received considerable support in the election, and though he viewed a Jefferson presidency with alarm, he honored the electoral system then in place, and accepted defeat. In so doing, he set an extremely important precedent.

For various reasons, elections can have unclear outcomes, and it is certainly within the rights of candidates to press for recounts and for judicial review. This occurred in the election of 2000, between Albert Gore Jr. and George W. Bush. Though Gore had won the popular vote, and though he and most independent observers were unimpressed by the logic on which the Supreme Court based its support of Bush, Gore honored the system and accepted defeat. In so doing, he respected Adams’ precedent.

These days, we have a president who has shown little respect for precedents, and he evidently plans to declare the November election invalid even if he loses decisively. Just as was the case when Nixon resigned in August of 1974, much may rest on the integrity of Republicans in the House and Senate. Are you listening Congressman Griffith?

PAUL H. BLANEY

ABINGDON

