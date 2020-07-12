Letter: Respect is a two way street

It has happened again. A black man was killed by police in Atlanta after the man pointed a taser that he stole from the police officers during a scuffle. He ran and turned around and shot the taser at a police officer.
There is one common thread connecting many of the deaths of black men by police: when stopped by a police officer the black man argues and resists arrest. EVERYONE of those killed would still be alive today if they had obeyed the police. The black community says all they want is respect, respect is a two way street. Start displaying respect and you will receive it 10-fold. You will never earn respect by rioting, burning property and using inflammatory language.
Being bullies never pays off. Sure, the Democrats are telling you they will give you everything you are asking for; after November 3, they don't know who you are. Think about that before you follow them blindly. The blacks are doing the Democrats' dirty work and they are reaping the rewards of office while you are left wanting. Think about that!
DILLARD AKERS
CHRISTIANSBURG