Letter: Respect others' opinions and boundaries

To add to the letter to the editor in the June 8 edition of The Roanoke Times titled "Ignore what's on TV and social media," I have for the last 10-12 years used the mute button on my remote control when watching local or national news.

I don't own a SMART TV; my SMART phone is all of the SMART technology I will ever need. I agree with the prescription -- IGNORE IT. Or as my father used to say, ignore ignorance.

There also is a 7-letter word we all need to remember when driving, shopping or being in any large crowds -- RESPECT, especially when it comes to each other's opinions and boundaries.

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke