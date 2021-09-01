Letter: Responsible stewardship of the earth

The "Code Red" warning issued Aug. 10 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was startling.

Our planet has already warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsium — a full decade earlier than predicted. The world is warmer now than it has ever been in the past 125,000 years, and the rates of warming are unprecedented!

There’s now no doubt: with multiple lines of evidence, new observations, new simulations, and research on ancient climates, scientists are more certain than ever that human-generated greenhouse gas emissions cause weather extremes.

This is a time of reckoning for all of us. Is this destruction consistent with our beliefs and values? Climate change brings devastation to vulnerable people across the globe. It is a matter of justice.

We are members of Roanoke Area Interfaith Stewards of the Earth, or RAISE, which is an affiliate of Virginia Interfaith Power and Light. We are people of faith, and we believe that the devastation of climate change must be curtailed as much as possible. We urge communities of faith to take action in caring for and conserving our common home, the earth.