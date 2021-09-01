Letter: Responsible stewardship of the earth

The "Code Red" warning issued Aug. 10 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was startling.
Our planet has already warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsium — a full decade earlier than predicted. The world is warmer now than it has ever been in the past 125,000 years, and the rates of warming are unprecedented!
There’s now no doubt: with multiple lines of evidence, new observations, new simulations, and research on ancient climates, scientists are more certain than ever that human-generated greenhouse gas emissions cause weather extremes.
This is a time of reckoning for all of us. Is this destruction consistent with our beliefs and values? Climate change brings devastation to vulnerable people across the globe. It is a matter of justice.
We are members of Roanoke Area Interfaith Stewards of the Earth, or RAISE, which is an affiliate of Virginia Interfaith Power and Light. We are people of faith, and we believe that the devastation of climate change must be curtailed as much as possible. We urge communities of faith to take action in caring for and conserving our common home, the earth.
Many of us have children, grandchildren, or other young people in our lives. We want to leave them with a livable world here in Southwest Virginia. We know that the Bible, the Quran, other sacred texts, and the beliefs of our Indigenous peoples, urge all of us to responsible stewardship of the Earth.
The IPCC report shows we have fallen short of this responsibility, but it is not too late. We ask you to do what you can: reduce your carbon footprint, and advocate for strong legislation to support renewable energy and halt greenhouse gas emissions — including those connected with the Mountain Valley Pipeline — immediately. We must listen to the warnings, and do better.
Roanoke Area Interfaith Stewards of the Earth signatories:
