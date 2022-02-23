 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Restrictions have impact on patients

As the chief medical officer for The Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, I was shocked to see the claims made by Victoria Cobb in her recent commentary cheering on the end of the constitutional right to abortion.

No two of my patients are the same. I have patients who find out they are pregnant very early in the first trimester of pregnancy, and I have patients who find out they are pregnant later in the pregnancy.

Some patients knew an abortion was the best decision for them but faced barriers to accessing care earlier in pregnancy, like lack of transportation to a health center or finding child care to make their appointment.

Other patients have a history of irregular periods and find out they are pregnant later. And some patients experience a pregnancy complication in a highly desired pregnancy.

All of my patients are making personal decisions in consultation with their families, loved ones, and a trusted health care provider like me. Arbitrary abortion restrictions have real impacts on the patients I see every day.

To be clear, the scientific advancements that are taking place are, in fact, reemphasizing the positive impacts of a patient-provider relationship that encourages personal decision-making by families with their clinicians — without interference from politicians.

We must acknowledge the complexities of medical decisions and listen to and respect families’ decisions. 

Shanthi Ramesh, Richmond

