Letter: Reusable bags are best

Congratulations and gratitude are due to the members of the Roanoke City Council for their courage in passing a resolution that requires us to pay 5 cents for each plastic or paper bag used in stores.

Facing certain criticism, they were brave enough to do the right thing.

Paper bags, although biodegradable, are almost as bad as plastic bags. They take almost four times as much energy to produce as plastic bags, and they leave dangerous chemicals harmful to the environment.

We all sit around wringing our hands about climate change and our seeming inability to make any difference. Here’s something concrete that we can do to save our beautiful planet.

Let’s follow the example of our city leaders to do the right thing. Let’s forgo plastic and paper bags, and head to the grocery with our own reusable bags.

Gene Edmunds, Roanoke