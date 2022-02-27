Letter: Revisionists will reap what they sow

I do not need many words to express my view.

If those, particularly Republicans, whether in Congress or part of the populace, truly consider Jan. 6, 2021, a patriotic protest, then what is happening in Canada and beyond will continue to spread and violence will erupt not only by the mob, but by those who seek to quell the violence.

Those revisionists, who call this by a different name than what it was — and it was an insurrection — spit on the Constitution, our guiding document, and reap the whirlwind.

The victims will include the innocent as in all events in history that arise from chaos.

Russell Gregory, Christiansburg