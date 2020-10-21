Letter: Reward honesty and integrity

In reply to Susan Brown’s letter for why evangelicals support President Trump ("Trump is flawed but not only option," Sept. 20), I agree that humans are flawed. But when God converted Paul on the road to Damascus (Acts 9:3-19) Paul’s religious behavior improved. Donald Trump’s has only worsened.
While his former counsel Michael Cohen is serving prison time for lying about payoffs to a porn star to save the President’s reputation, the President’s disposition has not improved.
While the President said at the National Prayer Breakfast years ago that he would work on “forgiveness,” he hasn’t. He fired a Solicitor General, an ambassador, and demoted anyone who testified against him during his impeachment for unethical behavior involving Ukraine. He has criticized most every medical official who has questioned his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he has verbally insulted everyone, from former Sen. John McCain to his former Chief of Staff James Mattis, and from former National Security Advisor John Bolton to current Senator Lisa Murkowski who have expressed even the mildest criticism of his policies — hardly the sign of the forgiveness that Mathew encourages (Matt. 6:15).
Almost worse has been the President’s unwillingness to ever condemn the atheist leader of Russia for fomenting disunity in America and for interfering in our election process — and perhaps for offering bounties for the death of American soldiers.
Few American Presidents have been saints, but none have been as viciously flawed ethically, emotionally and psychologically as Donald Trump. Two decades ago I attended a church in Washington on a weekday in winter and sat next to one of the Presidential contenders. He did not have a TV camera crew covering him, he was there living his faith, not holding a bible upside down while using it as a prop at a photo-op at a church across Lafayette Park from the White House.
It is pretty clear whom God would consider a Pharisee and who a true Christian in this election season (Luke 18: 9—10). It is time Americans reward honesty and integrity — that being the truly Christian thing to do.
CHUCK KLEESCHULTE
COPPER HILL
