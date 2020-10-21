Letter: Reward honesty and integrity

In reply to Susan Brown’s letter for why evangelicals support President Trump ("Trump is flawed but not only option," Sept. 20), I agree that humans are flawed. But when God converted Paul on the road to Damascus (Acts 9:3-19) Paul’s religious behavior improved. Donald Trump’s has only worsened.

While the President said at the National Prayer Breakfast years ago that he would work on “forgiveness,” he hasn’t. He fired a Solicitor General, an ambassador, and demoted anyone who testified against him during his impeachment for unethical behavior involving Ukraine. He has criticized most every medical official who has questioned his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he has verbally insulted everyone, from former Sen. John McCain to his former Chief of Staff James Mattis, and from former National Security Advisor John Bolton to current Senator Lisa Murkowski who have expressed even the mildest criticism of his policies — hardly the sign of the forgiveness that Mathew encourages (Matt. 6:15).