Letter: RGGI one of several tools in the climate kit

In response to "Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative provides necessary funding to Southwest Va." (Jan. 5): Gov.-Elect Youngkin’s pledge is emblematic of the continued failure of the U.S. population and its representatives to understand what it will take to tackle climate change. T

he type of carbon pricing in the RGGI is only one tool, and a proportional response to climate change, given the scale of what is at risk of destruction, would involve using a multi-pronged toolkit.

Alaina Coppa mentions a national carbon tax, which, combined with a carbon dividend, is one good example.

Electrification, building efficiency, the greening of agriculture, creating a smart electrical grid, and aggressively supporting wind and solar installations are some others.

To see how climate change must be met on multiple fronts, check out the online interactive program En-ROADS, then call or email your representative and help them understand what we are facing and what you expect of them. Be a climate hero. 

Gary M. Stewart, Laguna Beach, California 

