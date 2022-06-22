Letter: Rights, versus the right thing to do

I feel particularly uncomfortable when I see that this newspaper’s advertising supplements include one from Sportsman’s Warehouse, located on Cove Road in Roanoke, prominently displaying high-capacity semi-automatic rifles. The weapon's chamber is from 10-plus rounds to 25-plus rounds. Their promotion reads “factory magazines ... designed to run flawlessly ... meet NATO requirements and will work with standard AR-15 rifles.”

I called the store for their point of view, telling the firearms manager (there is no store manager) that I was writing this letter. I was informed that Sportsman’s Warehouse forbids employees from talking about their inventory of semi-automatic weapons.

In contrast, Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at nearby Valley View Mall, was happy to tell me that their stores in Christiansburg and Lynchburg carry traditional hunting rifles and shotguns. The Roanoke location stocks only fishing gear.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is well within its rights to sell assault-style weapons. The Virginia Constitution protects the right of people to keep and bear arms. The only prohibited firearms in Virginia are the Armsel Striker 12-gauge shotgun with a revolving cylinder designed for riot control and combat, also known as the Striker 12, and similar shotguns and all "plastic firearms."

An assault weapons ban pushed by former Gov. Ralph Northam failed after significant protest by gun-rights advocates. (See "Gun control bills head to Northam’s desk," March 7, 2020). Currently, Virginia has no limit on magazine capacity and there are only a handful of public places where a concealed handgun permit is required for magazines of 20 or more rounds. In addition, the state gun laws preempt local regulations against firearms, with a few exceptions.

On the other hand, there are rights and there is the right thing to do. Voters, consumers, and sportsmen can express their positions at the ballot box and where we choose to shop.

David Barudin, Roanoke