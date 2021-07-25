Letter: Riot coordination and pre-planning

Riot coordination means that deliberations whether to riot occurred among BLM Inc., Antifa and Democrat operatives: "when was the right time to call for moving masses of people into the street.”

Because Donald Trump appeared to lose the election, they decided not to riot.

The significance here is that there was collusion regarding rioting between Democrats and rioters.

The deliberations that Larry Bechtel quotes ("Writer undercuts his own argument," July 3) — whether rioting would help or harm Trump — apply to a three-day period in November.

According to the TIME article, the left-wing coalition was formed more than a year earlier, predating the 2020 summer riots, and BLM Inc. and Antifa were “a key part of the alliance.”

Given that Democrats did not denounce the summer riots — despite the loss of life, injuries, and property destruction — did they tacitly approve or support them?