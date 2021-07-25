Letter: Riot coordination and pre-planning

Riot coordination means that deliberations whether to riot occurred among BLM Inc., Antifa and Democrat operatives: "when was the right time to call for moving masses of people into the street.”
Because Donald Trump appeared to lose the election, they decided not to riot.
The significance here is that there was collusion regarding rioting between Democrats and rioters.
The deliberations that Larry Bechtel quotes ("Writer undercuts his own argument," July 3) — whether rioting would help or harm Trump — apply to a three-day period in November.
According to the TIME article, the left-wing coalition was formed more than a year earlier, predating the 2020 summer riots, and BLM Inc. and Antifa were “a key part of the alliance.”
Given that Democrats did not denounce the summer riots — despite the loss of life, injuries, and property destruction — did they tacitly approve or support them?
The article does not say. But it indicates that Democrat operatives and the rioters were communicating throughout that time, and that the coalition “drew energy from the summer’s racial-justice riots.” No rioting was stopped then. Because rioting was thought to damage Trump? As BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors said on June 19, 2020: “our goal is to get Trump out now.”
Trump could not have instigated a riot on Jan. 6 because it was pre-planned by others.
Former Chief of Capitol Police Sund said that internal intelligence by Jan. 3 indicated extremist left- and right-wing groups were planning a riot. He requested that the National Guard be deployed Jan. 4, but Democrats refused.
Certainly, anyone who entered the Capitol should be held accountable. Nonetheless, left-wing individuals pre-planned to incite Trump supporters to riot.
According to DOJ court-filed documents, BLM supporter John Earle Sullivan posted his plans to breach the Capitol on social media; entered through a broken window; encouraged others to trespass; shouted “let’s burn the [expletive] down”; later boasted, “brought my megaphone to instigate [expletives]” and “make these Trump supporters [expletive] all this [expletive] up”; and videotaped the event.
For election-fraud deniers, there is video of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan state legislature hearings, where many witnesses testified, at times with video evidence. In all, over 1,000 signed, sworn affidavits were submitted.
William Skaff, Roanoke