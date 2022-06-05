Letter: Rising death tolls call for change

“Anguish and anger” were the words spoken by journalist Tom Goldman in response to the attack on the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He spoke for the majority of this nation. The repeated horrific murders of innocents is a betrayal of the supposedly high standards of American ideals, enabled by the willing failure of our lawmakers to enact basic legislation to protect our most vulnerable from deadly force.

The political right, cowering under the thumb of the NRA, has fought against gun control, blaming mass murders on mental health issues of the killers. At the NRA convention, brazenly held in Houston within a week of the Uvalde massacre, ex-President Trump called it “the work of a lone, deranged gunman.” He failed to mention the weapon used — according to The Texas Tribune one of two military-style AR semi-automatic rifles which the killer bought at a federally licensed gun store a day after his 18th birthday, followed by 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition the next day. Texas does not require a license for open-carry.

“The Guardian,” American edition, reported May 29 that “Americans bought nearly 20 million guns in 2021, the gun industry’s second-best year on record. Gun deaths were also up, with 45,000 Americans killed by firearms last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. More than 1,500 were children or teenagers. Among the dead were the victims of 692 mass shootings, defined as resulting in four or more people killed or wounded, in the U.S. in 2021.”

According to the Pew Research Center, “... the 45,222 total gun deaths in 2020 were by far the most on record, representing a 14% increase from the year before, a 25% increase from five years earlier and a 43% increase from a decade prior.”

Statistics don’t begin to reflect the grief and loss of so many individual persons. Think of each life, the emotional impact on the families and other loved ones. Their sorrow would reverberate through the rest of their lives.

We must act. To change the laws, we must change the lawmakers.

Dick Bauman, Blacksburg