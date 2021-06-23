Letter: Rituals remain important part of our lives

I loved Christine Flowers’ article “Why we should engage in ritual” (June 12). She so aptly put into words many of the feelings I experience at St. Andrew’s Church during liturgies!

The timeless and repetitive songs, formats, responses, prayers, and customs such as incense and kneeling bring a holy comfort as well as a degree of dignity and importance to the actions.

Memories of past celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, and funerals whisper throughout those century old walls.

Even with the current massive scaffolding in place, glimpses of God and the saints shine through the beautiful stained glass windows.

Our priests inject the wisdom of the Good News taken from the age old Scriptures into our PRESENT lives via their lively and well prepared homilies. Yes, rituals remain valuable, comforting, and important parts of our lives!

Kate Campbell, Roanoke