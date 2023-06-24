Never mind the trouble you may have had scheduling an appointment at Carilion’s Riverside 3.

When you park, you will encounter a few barriers delaying your entrance, including a chain link fence. With your DMV hang tag, you might luckily snag a blue parking space behind the fence. The few close places, right off the entrance, will probably be taken.

You could resort to using one of the narrower spots along the side of the parking lot, all lined up neatly, their “special needs” signs at their heads. Many people do have special needs!

Here, if you are an able-bodied parent of a sick child, you may not have room to maneuver your stroller between cars. Oh, what a tight spot if you use a wheelchair.

Next, you must negotiate the narrow, trodden footpath extending diagonally from the parking lot to the sidewalk which joins the asphalt driveway.

Many feet have tamped down this earth and gravel path on which the wheels of any chair, rollator or stroller may bog down.

The sidewalk leads you toward the covered semi-circle where drivers wait their turn to relinquish their precious cargoes. Your only choice here is to thread your way to the narrow, accessible break in the curb opposite you. Whew! Almost there!

After your appointment, do not forget that when you come back through this ill-placed break in the curb, you will have to step or roll directly into oncoming traffic! Once there, for the second time, you will see it — the chain link fence — standing very still, barring your way to the parking lot. No easy way around it.

Be a good neighbor, Carilion. Take down this fence!

Rose M. Townsend, Roanoke

Government Relations Advisory Committee, National MS Society