Letter: Roanoke citizens have been duped
Once again, the mayor and city council of Roanoke have made a decision that follows their political ideology rather than the views of their constituents in the city. The decision to ban guns on any city property proves they could care less about your safety and Second Amendment rights.

They are rapidly turning Roanoke into another Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore. Crime in these "no gun zones" has risen greatly since they imposed "safer" laws. Criminals don't follow laws, hence the name criminal. Is it going to take someone getting mugged, raped or killed on the greenway, etc. before these fools wake up? I certainly hope not.

Citizens that carry concealed weapons have the advantage over the bad guys. They don't know who is carrying and who isn't. When you disarm the upstanding citizen, the advantage then falls into the hands of the criminal. Citizens of the city have once again been duped by their leaders. It seems that some of these politicians are trying to make a name for themselves for future political gain. They have no shame or sense of public service. Just an "I'm gonna do what I want, I'm the boss!" attitude. Bring back a community leader like David Bowers or better still, a great man like Noel Taylor.

Darrell Saunders, Roanoke

 

