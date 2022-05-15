Letter: Roanoke College was lucky to have had a president like Mike Maxey

My daughter, and her future husband, graduated from Roanoke College. Ten years after they had graduated I attended a Henry Fowler speaker series at the college.

As I walked into the lobby of the auditorium where the presentation was going to be held, Mike Maxey, president of Roanoke College, was greeting people.

I was surprised the president of the college was acting as a greeter. How many other colleges in the country would the president of the college be greeting people and talking to them as they entered the auditorium?

He turned to me and welcomed me to the college. I mentioned that my daughter had graduated from Roanoke 10 years ago, and she had worked for him in admissions while attending Roanoke.

He said, “Yes, Sharon Huppert, the runner, she majored in math and Spanish; after graduation she and the soccer player Hewitt got married.”

As I walked away I could not believe it — after 10 years the president of the college had remembered my daughter and son-in-law. What a tribute to Mr. Maxey and Roanoke College.

We were lucky.

Steve Huppert, Christiansburg