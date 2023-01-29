Letter: Roanoke County needs to prioritize school resource officers

Christiansburg and Montgomery County aren’t the only local government bodies at odds over which entity should fund school resource officers.

In Roanoke County, the school board last summer increased its elementary SROs on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Previously two officers (provided and funded by the county sheriff’s office) traveled between 16 elementary schools; today there are eight elementary SROs serving two elementary schools each. School board members have vocalized a desire to eventually staff every elementary school with its own officer. The question is, who will foot the bill?

The county funds the officers at the 10 middle and high schools. The school board has asked the board of supervisors for approximately $300,000 annually to cover the cost of the six elementary officers, who are employees of the Roanoke County Police Department. So far, the board of supervisors has not approved the request to increase its contribution toward public safety in our public schools.

A lack of available funding is not an issue. Roanoke County is wealthy in terms of real estate tax revenue. Last fiscal year, the county ended with a surplus of more than $12 million. Yet it seems investing in the safety and security of our community’s schools is not a priority of the board of supervisors.

Meanwhile, the school division runs a tight budget with more than 85% of its operating fund spent on personnel costs for 2,000 employees. If the school division continues to fund the elementary SROs, it will take away money that could have been spent on additional teachers and support staff.

You cannot put a price tag on the benefits of having SROs to prevent and respond to crimes and to serve as positive community role models in our schools. Yet, as Benjamin Franklin said, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” I hope that neither board in hindsight ever has to look back and wish they invested more into school safety.

Gun violence is a community problem, as is mental health — and these issues are on the rise. Staffing our schools with resource officers is a public safety issue and should be funded as such.

Courtney Cutright, Roanoke