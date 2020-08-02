Letter: Roanoke is better than this

Bravo to Harry Brewbaker for his July 19 letter to the editor enlightening the citizenry of Roanoke relative to the lack of support for our men and women in blue by Roanoke officials at the recent Back the Blue Rally.
Harry notes there were no Roanoke City administrators, no current City Council members or members of the Roanoke City PD command staff in attendance. Yet they are all alarmed by the increase in violence on the city. What is the message they are sending here to the perpetrators of crime by not supporting their police department?
Come on Roanoke City, you're better than this.
SUE D. LAWRENCE
ROANOKE COUNTY
