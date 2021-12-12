Letter: Roanoke needs more trees to cool down urban heat islands

Have you ever noticed that it is hotter downtown than where your house or apartment is located? This is called the Urban Heat Island Effect and it is an issue in the city of Roanoke.

Heat islands occur when a city experiences warmer temperatures than nearby rural areas. Certain surfaces absorb and hold heat better than others such as dark streets, parking lots, and tall buildings. Heat islands contribute to higher daytime temperatures, reduced nighttime cooling and higher air-pollution levels. These, in turn, contribute to heat-related deaths and illnesses.

The Urban Heat Island Effect also increases energy consumption, elevates emissions of air pollutants and impairs water quality. While the Urban Heat Island Effect causes many physical ailments and problems amongst our communities, there are also disparities between who is affected the most by the heat island. There are correlations between hotter neighborhoods and demographic characteristics of residents such as race and income.

A study done by the Heat Watch in Roanoke on Aug. 10, 2020, revealed the hottest areas of the city were the Belmont, Avondale and Gainsboro neighborhoods. It is not a coincidence that these neighborhoods are mostly populated by people of color.