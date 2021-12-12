Letter: Roanoke needs more trees to cool down urban heat islands

Have you ever noticed that it is hotter downtown than where your house or apartment is located? This is called the Urban Heat Island Effect and it is an issue in the city of Roanoke.
Heat islands occur when a city experiences warmer temperatures than nearby rural areas. Certain surfaces absorb and hold heat better than others such as dark streets, parking lots, and tall buildings. Heat islands contribute to higher daytime temperatures, reduced nighttime cooling and higher air-pollution levels. These, in turn, contribute to heat-related deaths and illnesses.
The Urban Heat Island Effect also increases energy consumption, elevates emissions of air pollutants and impairs water quality. While the Urban Heat Island Effect causes many physical ailments and problems amongst our communities, there are also disparities between who is affected the most by the heat island. There are correlations between hotter neighborhoods and demographic characteristics of residents such as race and income.
A study done by the Heat Watch in Roanoke on Aug. 10, 2020, revealed the hottest areas of the city were the Belmont, Avondale and Gainsboro neighborhoods. It is not a coincidence that these neighborhoods are mostly populated by people of color.
Solutions for decreasing urban heat islands vary and include whitewashing sidewalks, varying heights of buildings, and planting trees along roads. These few solutions cover up that people of color suffer more from heat related ailments caused by urban heat islands.
The addition of trees to vacant plots of land can be used to enhance ecosystem health and promote a better quality of life. Trees remove carbon from the air, helping reduce air pollution,and naturally cooling the area they cover. The addition of trees and other green infrastructure would also help create parks and places for people to convene and cool down.
The city of Roanoke has work to do to decrease the inequalities of how people of color deal with hot weather.
Ian Densley, Richmond