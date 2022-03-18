Letter: Roanoke should have said 'Nyet' to Pskov

In Jeff Sturgeon’s March 5 article “Pskov still wants ties with Roanoke,” the Pskov City Council representative who countered a reporter’s statement that Russia invaded Ukraine has simply lied. The representative insisted that “the Russian Federation is ending the military operation that the Ukrainian authorities have been conducting for eight years against the civilians of Donbass.” Anyone who has not been under general anesthesia during the last eight years, and most particularly, during the last week, knows that this statement, parroting Putin’s propaganda, is blatantly false.

Roanoke is too upstanding a city to associate itself with one clearly run by Putin’s lackeys. We are known by the company we keep. Such continued association implies, at the least, ignorance of well-attested facts, if not justification of unprovoked warfare.

Pskov should be put on notice that the citizens of Roanoke will not tolerate complicity in a cynical whitewash while thousands of innocent Ukrainians are being bombed out of their homes, exiled and slaughtered in an unprovoked invasion by Russian troops in an effort to erase a legitimate, freedom-loving nation-state from the face of the Earth.

Don’t be duped, citizens of Roanoke. Have an artist shroud the Pskov sculpture downtown with huge yellow and blue ribbons or other waterproof material in those colors — the colors of Ukraine — until such time that a responsible government worthy of membership among civilized nations appears in Russia. And most urgent, prompt Roanoke City Council to create a Roanoke City Ukrainian refugee relief charity named for any one of the many cities under threat of Russian annihilation, to which the people of the city and the New River Valley can contribute.

Anne H. Soukhanov, Bedford