Letter: Roanoke Times shouldn't give a platform to bigots

I was disappointed to see The Roanoke Times, my former employer, publish a blatantly bigoted letter-to-the-editor (“Either you’re on God’s side, or you’re not,” Feb. 27), in which the author writes, “if you are ‘for’ homosexuality, then you are ‘not’ on God’s side. End of story.’”

It is just this sort of perverted thinking that influences people’s decisions to kill themselves — or others.

LGBTQ people are three to six times more likely to commit suicide than heterosexual people, per a 2021 report from the National Institutes of Health.

Hatred of gay people contributed to the killings of 50 people in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando; the 1998 torture and murder of Matthew Shepard in Wyoming; and Roanoke’s own 2000 attack on the Backstreet Cafe that killed one person and injured six others.

The letter writer begins by invoking the doctrine of free speech. As a journalist, I am a particularly firm believer in the powers of the First Amendment, which restricts the government from infringing on a person’s free speech and religious exercise rights, among others.

The First Amendment does not, however, require a private enterprise such as this newspaper from abandoning sound editorial judgment by giving a platform to hatred and ignorance.

There is a long history of so-called Christians twisting the faith to defend any number of sins, to include slavery, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and misogyny. I would hope my local paper would not give privileged editorial space to the expression of those views.

Henri Gendreau, Roanoke