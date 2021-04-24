 Skip to main content
Letter: Roanokers should support Rasoul for lieutenant governor
Roanokers should support Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor of Virginia. I am! You should too. Let me tell you why.

Sam has been a good and decent and hardworking delegate for Roanoke. Okay, he may be more liberal on some issues than I am, but he does respond to Roanokers. They like him.

Let’s realize that the most important issues of state and local government are schools, transportation and economic development. Boy, oh boy, do we need more financial support from the “Holy City of Richmond” legislature for Western Virginia to rebuild our aging school buildings, upgrade our highways and AMTRAK connections, and bring more new jobs to our part of Virginia!

As lieutenant governor, one of three top elected offices in our Commonwealth, Sam can speak up for us out here in Western Virginia. I believe Sam Rasoul would do that. That’s why I’m encouraging Roanokers to support Sam Rasoul for the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

David Bowers, Roanoke

Bowers is the former mayor of Roanoke.

