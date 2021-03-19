Letter: Roanoke's proposed ordinance to ban lawful citizens from carrying firearms

Welcome to Roanoke – Big Lick, Star City of the South, and Blue Bastion of Liberal Hope in an otherwise sea of Red that makes up Southwest Virginia.
At a time where one person out of every five lives below the poverty line according to Census.gov and in a place where Crimemapping.com shows more than 100 crimes reported per week, the City Manager and Council appear desperate to draw attention away from these problems… problems that affect our friends and families across the city. With the ordinance to ban firearms in city buildings and in parks, Council is about to own the responsibility of personal safety for every person that enters one of these areas. While criminals roam the streets, gang members attack one another and families struggle to pay rent or put food on the table, the business we should be discussing is hardly banning guns.
Gun violence by criminals has been a major issue in the city. Guess where we do not see acts of gun violence? Roanoke’s municipal buildings. What if instead, the City proposed an ordinance that banned the use and carry of firearms during a drug deal? Or during the commission of a crime of violence? Wait, you guessed it: CRIMINALS DON’T FOLLOW THE LAW. Instead, Roanoke intends to disarm the single mom who takes her children to the park and carries a firearm because she has received threats from a vengeful ex-husband. It will compromise the safety of the young professional that runs the greenway after dark. It will endanger the firefighter who is on a 24-hour shift ready and willing to save your life, now unable to defend his own.
You can rest assured that this ordinance will give every visitor to a municipal building or park a target on their back — compliments of Roanoke City Council. And what safety will we gain in return? Unless perpetrators of gun violence in our valley suddenly decide to respect the law, the answer is: not much.
Mitchell Tyler, SafeSide Tactical, Roanoke