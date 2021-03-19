Letter: Roanoke's proposed ordinance to ban lawful citizens from carrying firearms

Welcome to Roanoke – Big Lick, Star City of the South, and Blue Bastion of Liberal Hope in an otherwise sea of Red that makes up Southwest Virginia.

At a time where one person out of every five lives below the poverty line according to Census.gov and in a place where Crimemapping.com shows more than 100 crimes reported per week, the City Manager and Council appear desperate to draw attention away from these problems… problems that affect our friends and families across the city. With the ordinance to ban firearms in city buildings and in parks, Council is about to own the responsibility of personal safety for every person that enters one of these areas. While criminals roam the streets, gang members attack one another and families struggle to pay rent or put food on the table, the business we should be discussing is hardly banning guns.