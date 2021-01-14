Letter: Rocky Mount should make changes

Rocky Mount is governed by a Council/Manager form of government. Unfortunately for you, Town Council likes being led by the nose by the Town Manager.

Case in point was December's Town Council meeting, in which the Town Manager unexpectedly proposed restructuring the Police Department to remove both lieutenant positions and creating a new Captain position. The council was told this change would net a cost savings of $22,000 a year; which is as much fantasy as it is paltry.

If the Town really wants to save money, it could easily save $450k/year (20x) simply by outsourcing the Harvester to competent management.

One council member wanted to know why this change was needed now and why not wait 6 months and let the new Town Manager decide? Good questions!

There was no other serious discussion and the motion passed. Sad, but expected by a Town Council desperately seeking distractions than to address why the former Assistant Town Manager is getting his full salary for +5 months (your money) even though he resigned in June.