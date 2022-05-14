Letter: Roe decision was not constitutionally correct

As the chairman of the only political party in Virginia whose national "platform" is the Constitution of the United States, I challenge President Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi or anyone to identify anywhere in the Constitution of the United States where it defines "reproductive rights" as a constitutionally protected right. On the other hand, the "right to life" is protected by the Constitution of the United States under the Fifth Amendment, part of the Bill of Rights and the 14th Amendment.

If the Supreme Court is about to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision it will be reversing a very poor decision by a previous Supreme Court, just like another Supreme Court reversed the equally poor Dred Scott decision which identified a slave as "property," yet no one could deny they were human beings.

The Constitution protects all residents of the United States, even illegal immigrants and unborn children. The woman can do what she wants to do with her body; however, the DNA of an unborn child is different than the DNA of the mother and is another human being, not her property.

John Bloom, Chairman Constitution Party of Virginia, Newport News