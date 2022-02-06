Letter: Roll up your sleeves, school board

An open letter to the Roanoke County School Board:

On Feb. 1 you voted 4-1 to allow masking to become optional in our public schools beginning Feb. 14. You said that you were giving time to the nurses, the principals, the teachers and the parents to prepare.

Since that is the case, I respectfully ask that you prepare them. Please consider the following ways in which you may begin to prepare our school communities for this transition. This list is by no means exhaustive. If you need additional ways to prepare our school communities, I’m sure I can find input for further opportunities.

Bring back the Plexiglas that you removed at the end of last year and make them available for any teacher who would like them returned to their classroom.

Go to the schools and help move those desks apart and find adequate spacing.

Find the funding for any teacher who would like to be fitted for an N95 and to make sure each school has an adequate supply of them.

Put your work clothes on and go test the air turnover rates in each school since that hasn’t been done.

Get signed up to substitute so you’re ready when that becomes necessary.

Volunteer in the nurse's office to make phone calls for exposures so that our school nurses can focus on caring for our students.

Get virtual enrollment options prepped for the students who won’t be entering into those classrooms anymore.

Make sure every classroom has a HEPA air filter large enough to support the room’s dimensions and make sure those filters are being cleaned regularly.

Figure out an acceptable replacement for small group learning time.

I understand that the Virginia Supreme Court may take this decision out of your hands and that cannot be helped. For now, it seems you have 16 days and a lot of work to accomplish.

Best of luck.

Winter Schassberger, Roanoke